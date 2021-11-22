23-year veteran HPD officer accused of sexually assaulting a child

HOUSTON – A 23-year veteran Houston police sergeant is accused of sexually assaulting a child.

Hedwig Village Police Department, Houston Police Sgt. Tung Tran was arrested on Tuesday and charged with two counts of sexual assault of a child and two counts of indecency with a child, The Police Chief Finner announced on Wednesday via the HPD Twitter account.

Finner shared this statement:

“Following a criminal investigation conducted by the Hedwig Village Police Department, Houston Police Sgt. Tung Tran was arrested on Tuesday (Nov. 2) and charged with sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child.

“I am deeply troubled by the alleged actions of this 23-year veteran HPD employee, who was immediately relieved of duty when the accusations were brought to our attention.

“The Hedwig Village Police Department is conducting the criminal investigation into this matter and the HPD Internal Affairs Division is conducting an administrative investigation.