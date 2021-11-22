FeaturedNews

23-year veteran HPD officer accused of sexually assaulting a child

HOUSTON – A 23-year veteran Houston police sergeant is accused of sexually assaulting a child.

Hedwig Village Police Department, Houston Police Sgt. Tung Tran was arrested on Tuesday and charged with two counts of sexual assault of a child and two counts of indecency with a child, The Police Chief Finner announced on Wednesday via the HPD Twitter account.

Finner shared this statement:

Đọc thêm

Vừa ra khỏi tù, một nhạc sĩ nhạc rap đã ủi xe giết người

Có ít nhất 5 người chết và 40 người bị thương, khi một chiếc SUV…

Thuốc viên trị covid sẽ giúp chấm dứt trận đại dịch

Hoa Kỳ ký hợp đồng với công ty Pfizer dùng thuốc viên trị covid với…

Sẽ có những chuyến bay không nghỉ từ Việt Nam qua Hoa Kỳ

“Following a criminal investigation conducted by the Hedwig Village Police Department, Houston Police Sgt. Tung Tran was arrested on Tuesday (Nov. 2) and charged with sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child.

“I am deeply troubled by the alleged actions of this 23-year veteran HPD employee, who was immediately relieved of duty when the accusations were brought to our attention.

“The Hedwig Village Police Department is conducting the criminal investigation into this matter and the HPD Internal Affairs Division is conducting an administrative investigation.

Tin tức khác...

Vừa ra khỏi tù, một nhạc sĩ nhạc rap đã ủi xe giết người

Có ít nhất 5 người chết và 40 người bị thương, khi một chiếc SUV ủi vào một…

Thuốc viên trị covid sẽ giúp chấm dứt trận đại dịch

Hoa Kỳ ký hợp đồng với công ty Pfizer dùng thuốc viên trị covid với trị giá 5.29…

Sẽ có những chuyến bay không nghỉ từ Việt Nam qua Hoa Kỳ

Những cách thức mới trong việc xin gia hạn bằng lái xe, thẻ y tế cũng như bảng số…