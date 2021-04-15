London ( Daily Mail): Two drunk friends were left with swollen penises after injecting each other with a cream they heard could give them extra girth.

The French men, both in their thirties, watched a YouTube ‘tutorial’ that offered bogus tips on how they could get a bigger penis.

It told them to inject themselves with an anti-hematoma cream — sometimes used to treat piles — to boost the size of their members. But instead of experimenting on themselves, they decided to inject each other.

Doctors who treated the unidentified pair revealed they suffered from ‘progressive painful swelling of the penis during the night’ and went to hospital the next morning.

Both men complained it hurt when the medics touched their penis to inspect the damage. And gruesome pictures published in a medical journal showed the extent of their swelling.

Medics fear the cream blocked lymph vessels in the penis, stopping the body from naturally clearing excess fluid and causing it to swell.

Both men were told to rest and take painkillers, in the hope that the swelling would go down on its own.

But the dermatologists at the Strasbourg University Hospital have no idea if the men have permanently damaged their penises as a result of their drunken experiment – because they never bothered to return for a check-up.