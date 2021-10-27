Owen Nguyen is Canada’s top U14 tennis player.

(Tricity News): When Owen Nguyen stepped onto an unfamiliar surface at Carrefour Multisports in Laval, Que., to compete in the Fischer Junior Nationals U14 outdoor tennis championships in September, he wasn’t fazed.

After all, the Grade 9 student at Gleneagle Secondary School in Coquitlam cut his tennis teeth on the public courts at the Coquitlam Tennis Club at Town Centre Park, scrambling for practice times amongst the golden agers and weekend warriors, putting in the hours three or four days a week even in twilight gloom and daytime drizzle.

So playing for a national title on a clay court, Nguyen said, would just have to be another adjustment he’d have to make.

He did just that, defeating Alberta’s Adam Faragcao in the final in straight sets, 7-5, 7-5, to take his first national championship.

Nguyen’s confident it won’t be his last.

Having been coached by his dad, Dale, since he was seven years old, he can now tap into additional resources from Tennis Canada, including high-performance coaches at a covered facility in North Vancouver where it’s always warm and dry and court times are guaranteed.