Local Vietnamese restaurant warns public about customer allegedly using counterfeit money

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Vietnamese restaurant in Wichita Falls is warning other local businesses about an alleged counterfeit spender.

Pho Corner posted to their Facebook Friday night pictures of a man that Pho Corner owner Phillip Allen claims spent around $70 of counterfeit money, $50 buying to-go food and two $10 tips for the bartender and line cook.
Allen said the man was in the restaurant around 8:30 p.m. Friday night. He said the time on the security cameras is off by an hour.

Allen also said that normally, the bartender would have checked the $50 bill with a pen, but she was taking care of a large party at the same time and forgot to check.

Allen gave the following statement: “Small businesses are struggling right now, including mine. It really makes me angry that people are out there robbing us. Because that’s what that is! $50 is not going to make or break us, but for a smaller business, that could make the difference between a good day and a bad one.”

Allen said he will be filing a police report next week.

