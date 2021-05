Hủy toàn bộ dự án tường biên giới Mỹ – Mexico

(FILES) In this file photo taken on March 28, 2021, ranch owner Tony Sandoval (67) stands before a portion of the unfinished border wall that former US president Donald Trump tried to build, near the southern Texas border city of Roma. - The Pentagon said on Aparil 30, 2021 that it was canceling all US-Mexico border wall construction projects paid for with military funds. (Photo by Ed JONES / AFP)