Danh sách những địa điểm chủng ngừa covid trong thành phố Toronto

Toronto: Trong hôm thứ tư ngày 10 tháng 3, chính quyền tỉnh bang Ontario công bố danh sách 300 địa điểm chủng ngừa covid cho những người từ 60 tuổi cho đến 64 tuổi.
Những người muốn chủng ngừa và trong hạn tuổi có thể điện thoại hay ghi danh qua mạng đến những địa điểm gần nhà mình nhất. Người ta có thể bắt đầu ghi danh vào ngày thứ sáu 12 tháng 3.
Các địa điểm chủng ngừa là những dược phòng, các siêu thị, các tiệm bách hóa.
Danh sách các địa điểm chủng ngừa trong thành phố Toronto
North York
Shoppers Drug Mart 803 – 1500 Avenue Road
Shoppers Drug Mart 830 – 1800 Sheppard Avenue East
Rexall – 288 Sheppard Avenue East
Shoppers Drug Mart 986 – 4841 Yonge Street
Shoppers Drug Mart 838 – 3874 Bathurst Street
Shoppers Drug Mart 877 – 1859 Leslie Street
Shoppers Drug Mart 1510 – 2047 Avenue Road
Skymark Plaza – 3555 Don Mills Road
Loblaw – 6220 Yonge Street
Shoppers Drug Mart 1403 – 2528 Bayview Avenue
Shoppers Drug Mart 899 – 5998 Bathurst Street
Shoppers Drug Mart 919 – 6205 Bathurst Street
Costco Pharmacy #535 – 100 Billy Bishop Way
Shoppers Drug Mart 872 – 6428 Yonge Street
North York City Centre – 5150 Yonge Street
Keele and Finch Pharmacy – 102- 1275 Finch Avenue West
Whole Health Pharmacy – 7-1575 Jane Street
Hullmark – 4789 Yonge Street, Unit 2
Shoppers Drug Mart 820 – 1084 Wilson Avenue
Shoppers Drug Mart 881 – 3401 Dufferin Street
Shoppers Drug Mart 1162 – 4700 Keele Street
Rexall – 1115 Wilson Avenue
Loblaw – 2877 Bayview Avenue
Loblaw – 825 Don Mills Road
Dynasty Pharmacy – 5460 Yonge Street, Unit 106
Lefko Pharmasave 794 – 842 Wilson Avenue
Aria Pharmacy – 11 Newton Drive
Raymond Wing Chiu Chan Drug Ltd. – 794 Sheppard Avenue East
Bathurst Wilson IDA Pharmacy – 322 Wilson Avenue
Allcures Pharmacy – 31 St. Dennis Drive, Unit 1
Loblaw – 5095 Yonge Street
Premier Pharmacy and Compounding Centre – 3323 Bathurst Street
Nhatrang Drug Mart – 736 Wilson Avenue
Keele-Ingram Pharmacy – 2221 Keele Street
Toronto’s east end
Shoppers Drug Mart 500 – 1630 Danforth Avenue
Shoppers Drug Mart 1287 – 1500 Woodbine Avenue
Shoppers Drug Mart 982 – 1601 Bayview Avenue
Shoppers Drug Mart 1232 – 180 Danforth Avenue
Shoppers Drug Mart 994 – 755 Danforth Avenue
Shoppers Drug Mart 984 – 2000 Queen Street East
Shoppers Drug Mart 1255 – 1015 Lakeshore Boulevard East
Shoppers Drug Mart 823 – 970 Queen Street East
Loblaw – 50 Musgrave Street
Loblaw – 17 Leslie Street
Rexall – 539 Parliament Street
Shoppers Drug Mart 871 – 45 Overlea Boulevard
Costco Pharmacy 1316 – 42 Overlea Boulevard
Shoppers Drug Mart 1313 – 1860 Bayview Avenue, Unit 101
Loblaw – 449 Carlaw Avenue
Loblaw – 11 Redway Road
Shoppers Drug Mart 814 – 2494 Danforth Avenue
Shoppers Drug Mart 915 – 812 O’Connor Drive
Metro Pharmacy 537 – 3003 Danforth Avenue
Pharmasave – 825 Coxwell Avenue, Unit C114
Vina Pharmacy – 1025 Gerrard Street East
East York Pharmasave – 840 Coxwell Avenue, Unit 102
Care and Health Pharmacy – 2928 Danforth Avenue
City Remedy’sRx – 238 Danforth Avenue
Beaches Pharmacy – 1967 Queen Street East
Main Drug Mart – 7-1646 Victoria Park Avenue
Total Health Pharmacy – 997 Gerrard Street East
Victoria Park Pharmacy – 1314 Victoria Park Avenue
Pharmasave 606 – 944 Kingston Road
Pharmacare Drug Mart – 891 Broadview Avenue
I CARE Pharmacy Services – 2 Thorncliffe Park Drive, Unit 26-27
Shoppers Simply Pharmacy 3017 – 235 Danforth Avenue, Unit 101
Toronto’s west end
Shoppers Drug Mart 989 – 2223 Bloor Street West
Shoppers Drug Mart 821 – 770 Lawrence Avenue West
Shoppers Drug Mart 867 – 620 Keele Street
Shoppers Drug Mart 1377 – 958 Bloor Street West
Galleria SC – 1245 Dupont Street
Shoppers Drug Mart 717 – 2440 Dundas Street West
Loblaw – 2549 Weston Road
Shoppers Drug Mart 879 – 2343 Eglinton Avenue West
Loblaw – 2280 Dundas Street West
Shoppers Drug Mart 1214 – 1840 Eglinton Avenue West
Loblaw – 222 Lansdowne Avenue
Wal-Mart Pharmacy 1004 – 2525 St. Clair Avenue West
Junction Pharmacy – 3016 Dundas Street West
Welcome Guardian Drugs – 137 Roncesvalles Avenue
High Park Pharmacy – 1938 Bloor Street West
Junction Chemist Pharmacy – 17 St. Johns Road
Lingeman IDA Pharmacy – 411 Jane Street
The Medicine Shoppe – 2600 Eglinton Avenue West
Northcliffe Pharmacy – 1751 Eglinton Avenue West
New Caledonia Pharmacy – 600 Caledonia Road
Friendly Care West King Pharmacy – 2077 Weston Road
Symington Pharmacy – 333 Symington Avenue
Healing Source Pharmacy – 2209 Bloor Street West
Mortar + Pestle Compounding Pharmacy – 1997 Bloor Street West
Nor-Arm Pharmacy – 107-1280 Finch Avenue West
Weston Jane Pharmacy – 1292 Weston Road
Shoppers Drug Mart 1166 – 3446 Dundas Street West
Etobicoke
Shoppers Drug Mart 865 – 125 The Queensway
Shoppers Drug Mart 808 – 3010 Bloor Street West
Cloverdale Mall – 250 The East Mall
Shoppers Drug Mart 863 – 5230 Dundas Street West
Richview Plaza – 250 Wincott Drive
Shoppers Drug Mart 903 – 3730 Lake Shore Boulevard West, Unit 102
Shoppers Drug Mart 825 – 600 The East Mall, Unit 1
Costco Pharmacy 524 – 50 Queen Elizabeth Boulevard
Rexall – 3701 Lakeshore Boulevard West
Shoppers Drug Mart 837 – 270 The Kingsway
Loblaw – 3671 Dundas Street West
Loblaw – 380 The East Mall
Glencade Pharmacy –290 The West Mall
One Eva – 1 Eva Road
Unicare Pharmacy – 3170 Lakeshore Boulevard West
Clinicplus I.D.A. Pharmacy – 10 Neighbourhood Lane, Unit 103
Pharmasave – 1255 The Queensway, Unit 20
Shoppers Drug Mart 857 ETOBICOKE 123 Rexdale Blvd TORONTO
Loblaw – 330 Queens Plate Drive
Shoppers Drug Mart 1483 – 666 Burnhamthorpe Road
Lakeside Pharmacy – 2438 Lake Shore Boulevard West
Loblaw –1020 Islington Avenue
Shoppers Drug Mart 1421 – 2206 Lake Shore Boulevard West
Canadian Compounding Pharmacy – 2920 Bloor Street West
Islington Medical Pharmacy – 1243 Islington Avenue
Markland Wood Pharmacy – 4335 Bloor Street West
Scarborough
Shoppers Drug Mart 1314 – 1235 McCowan Road
Shoppers Drug Mart 880 – 1571 Sandhurst Circle
Shoppers Drug Mart 1335 – 255 Morningside Avenue
Shoppers Drug Mart 1388 – 2330 Kennedy Road
Loblaw – 681 Silver Star Boulevard
Costco – 1411 Warden Avenue
Shoppers Drug Mart 1301 – 5671 Steeles Avenue East
Shoppers Drug Mart 1381 – 1780 Markham Road
Shoppers Drug Mart 829 – 265 Port Union Road
Shoppers Drug Mart 851 – 85 Ellesmere Road, Unit 31
Shoppers Drug Mart 800 – 629 Markham Road
Shoppers Drug Mart 811 – 2999 Kingston Road
Rexall – 3607 Sheppard Avenue East
Shoppers Drug Mart 1509 – 2901 Sheppard Avenue East
Loblaw – 3401 Lawrence Avenue East
Shoppers Drug Mart 860 – 300 Borough Drive
Loblaw – 1450 Lawrence Avenue East
Shoppers Drug Mart 856 – 2251 Lawrence Avenue East
Shoppers Drug Mart 1399 – 91 Rylander Boulevard, Unit 1022
FreshCo –2490 Gerrard Street East
Lawrence/Midland – 2650 Lawrence Avenue East
Wal-Mart Pharmacy 3159 – 1900 Eglinton Avenue East
Wal-Mart Pharmacy 3111 – 799 Milner Avenue
Wal-Mart Pharmacy 3000 – 3850 Sheppard Avenue East
Wal-Mart Pharmacy 1080 – 5995 Steeles Avenue East
Pharmasave – 462 Birchmount Road
Orton Park Guardian Pharmacy – 136 Orton Park Road
Guardian Village Square Pharmacy – 2942 Finch Avenue East
Pharmasave Cedarcourt – 3480 Lawrence Avenue East
Lawrence Pharmacy – 2683 Lawrence Avenue East
Kennedy Road Pharmacy – 4-2 Antrim Crescent
People’s Choice RemedysRx – 1145 Morningside Avenue, Unit 16
Health Check Pharmacy – 2826A Markham Road
HealthSmart Pharmasave – 2425 Eglinton Avenue East, Unit 10
Shoppers Drug Mart 859 – 2751 Eglinton Avenue East,
Shoppers Drug Mart 855 – 1400 Neilson Road
Pharmasave – 3485 Kingston Road
Markham Corners Pharmacy – 5113 Sheppard Avenue East
Rylander Pharmasave – 8-6758 Kingston Road
Victoria Commons Pharmacy – 6-2555 Victoria Park Avenue
Lapsley Pharmacy – 27 Lapsley Road
Midtown Toronto
Shoppers Drug Mart 836 – 523 St. Clair Avenue West
Shoppers Drug Mart 841 – 2345 Yonge Street
Eglinton/Bathurst – 901 Eglinton Avenue West
Shoppers Drug Mart 818 – 759 Mount Pleasant Road
Shoppers Drug Mart 939 – 1507 Yonge Street
Shoppers Drug Mart 1281 – 292 Dupont Street
Yonge/Eglinton – 2300 Yonge Street
Shoppers Drug Mart 1240 – 3366 Yonge Street
Rexall – 2 St. Clair Avenue East, Unit C001
Shoppers Drug Mart 926 – 1027 Yonge Street
Rexall – 3402 Yonge Street
Rosebury – 145 Marlee Avenue
Sam’s I.D.A. Pharmacy – 1920 Yonge Street
Ava Pharmacy – 81 St. Clair Avenue East, Unit 220
Forest Hill Pharmacy – 491 Eglinton Avenue West, Unit 102
Loblaw – 396 St. Clair Avenue West
Downtown Toronto
First Canadian Place, Unit CN1038
Shoppers Drug Mart 997 – 66 Wellington Street West, Unit 10
College Park – 777 Bay Street, Unit C 216
Shoppers Drug Mart 1410 – 236 Bloor Street West
Shoppers Drug Mart 807 – 20 Bloor St. East
Shoppers Drug Mart 1322 – 565 Sherbourne Street, Unit 40
Shoppers Drug Mart 949 – 69 Yonge Street
Richmond/Adelaide – 120 Adelaide Street West, Unit R28
Rexall – 200 Wellington Street West, Unit 200
Waterpark Place – 88 Queens Quay West
Rexall – 250 University Avenue, Unit 120
Rexall – 63 Wellesley Street East
Mount Sinai – 600 University Avenue
Atrium on Bay – 595 Bay Street
Shoppers Drug Mart 813 – 725 College Street
Rexall – 474 Spadina Avenue
Shoppers Drug Mart 1402 – 279 Yonge Street
Commerce Court Toronto – 199 Bay Street, Unit C186
Loblaw – 60 Carlton Street
Shoppers Drug Mart 1288 – 761 King Street West
Shoppers Drug Mart 985 – 200 Bay Street
Rexall – 87 Avenue Road
Rexall – 63 Front Street East
Shoppers Drug Mart 1320 – 388 King Street West
Rexall – 285 Spadina Avenue
Rexall – 481 Bloor Street West
Shoppers Drug Mart 1408 – 55 Bloor Street West
Greenwin Square – 345 Bloor Street, Unit 3
Shoppers Drug Mart 945 – 181 Bay Street
Greendale Drugs – 152 Carlton Street
Shoppers Drug Mart 806 – 360A Bloor Street West
Shoppers Drug Mart 1414 – 260 Queen Street West
Shoppers Drug Mart 1441 – 333 Bay Street
Shoppers Drug Mart 1351 – 18 Jarvis Street
Snowden Pharmacy – 264 Bloor Street West
Pharmasave – 100-720 Spadina Avenue
Metro Drugs – 129 Dundas Street East
Loblaw – 200 Front Street East
Shoppers Drug Mart 993 – 524 Queen Street West
Loblaw – 10 Lower Jarvis Street
Shoppers Drug Mart 1005 – 1090 King Street West
Green Pharmacy – 620A Bloor Street West
Sanomed Pharmacy & Compounding Centre – 1000 Bay Street
Well+Good Pharmacy – 557 Church Street
Jarvis St. Apothecary – 275 Jarvis Street
Shoppers Drug Mart 1253 – 1473 Queen Street West
Shoppers Drug Mart 1362 – 1033 Queen Street West, Unit A
Shoppers Drug Mart 943 – 465 Yonge Street