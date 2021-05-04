Customer Leaves $500 Tip at Vietnamese Restaurant Repeatedly Targeted by Vandals

(Inside Edition): A relative of the restaurant’s owner said the Vietnamese restaurant had been the frequent target of vandals who smashed the storefront windows.

The customer ordered vegetable curry, cassava fries and a soup of tofu and vegetables. The bill came to $34.64, including tax.

For that meal, at a California Vietnamese restaurant repeatedly targeted by vandals who smashed the glass storefront, the patron left a $500 tip, drawing a heart on the receipt and writing, “to help with the broken window.”

That monumental monetary act of random kindness struck the heart of the owner’s niece, who took to Twitter and posted a photo of the receipt.

“Recently, my uncle’s restaurant has been victim to a string of vandalism. Every time he fixes the window, it’s only a matter of days before it’s broken again,” wrote user CaroWyn. “A few nights ago a patron left this note. Faith in humanity restored.”

The popular Sacramento eatery Tây Giang opened in 2015 in the city’s Little Saigon district.