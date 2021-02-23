FeaturedNews

Tiger Woods taken to hospital after California car crash

LOS ANGELES — Golf star Tiger Woods suffered leg injuries Tuesday in a vehicle rollover in the Los Angeles area and is undergoing surgery, authorities and his manager said. His condition isn’t yet clear.

Woods had to be extricated from the vehicle with the “jaws of life” tools, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement. No other cars were involved in the wreck that injured the golfer.

Woods was taken to the hospital by ambulance. The vehicle sustained major damage, the sheriff’s department said.

“Tiger Woods was in a single-car accident this morning in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries,” his manager, Mark Steinberg, said. He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support.”

A KABC-TV helicopter over the scene of Woods’ accident showed a car on its side with the front end heavily damaged. Air bags appeared to be deployed. The wreckage appeared to be just off the side of a road on a hillside.

Woods, whose first name is Eldrick, was the sole occupant of the vehicle, the sheriff’s department said.

The crash occurred shortly before 7:15 a.m. Tuesday, officials said.

