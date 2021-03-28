FeaturedNews

Texas’ COVID numbers fall for the 17th consecutive day following Gov. Abbott’s 100% reopening of the state and lifting of the mask mandate

(Daily Mail): Texas COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to see a downward trend more than two weeks after the state scrapped its mask mandate and allowed businesses to reopen at full capacity.

On Saturday, Texas’ seven-day COVID positivity rate reached an all-time low of 5.27 per cent, while hospitalizations fell to their lowest level since October, according to the latest state data.

The state recorded 2,292 new coronavirus cases, about 500 fewer on average from last week, and 107 new deaths.
The number of people hospitalized with coronavirus, meanwhile, dipped to 3,308.

The latest figure marks a significant decline in hospitalizations in the state which had seen levels soar past 14,000 for a couple of days in January.

The drop comes 17 days after Republican Governor Greg Abbott ended the statewide mask mandate and other COVID-19 safety measures.

Abbott took to Twitter on Saturday to celebrate the state’s progress, saying: ‘Today Texas hit an all-time recorded low for the 7-day Covid positivity rate: 5.27%. It’s been below 6% for 5 days & below 10% for an entire month.

‘Covid hospitalizations declined again–now at the lowest level since October 3rd. Vaccinations continue to increase rapidly.’

It comes a day after Texas saw the largest daily number of vaccines administered to Texans, with 342,849 people being inoculated on Friday, Abbott said.

The state also announced it will begin making all adults eligible for coronavirus vaccinations on Monday.

