People line the streets of Boulder to honor slain police Officer Eric Talley

(CNN)Boulder, Colorado, continued to mourn slain Officer Eric Talley on Wednesday.

Hundreds lined the streets as a hearse transferred his body from the coroner’s office to a funeral home in nearby Aurora. Many placed their hands over their hearts and some held American flags. Many public safety vehicles joined the procession.
Talley, 51, was one of 10 people killed when a gunman opened fire in a Boulder grocery store on Monday afternoon. He was the first Boulder officer to arrive at the King Soopers store and lost his life trying to save others.

Also on Wednesday, Talley’s patrol vehicle was parked in front of the police station. It quickly became a shrine as mourners stopped by throughout the day to pile flowers, wreaths, cards and other tokens around and on top of it.

