One Vietnamese Student receives 4-year scholarship to Yale University

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Union senior Duy Nguyen-Hoang has received a full four-year scholarship to attend Yale University.

Nguyen-Hoang was awarded the 2021 Questbridge National College Match scholarship, which is a national program that connects high achieving high school seniors from low-income backgrounds to some of the top colleges in the U.S.

There were more than 16,500 applicants, and Nguyen-Hoang was part of only 1,674 finalists.

“The achievements of our Match Scholarship Recipients are a culmination of their hard work and perseverance,” said Ana McCullough, Co-Founder and CEO of QuestBridge. “Thanks to the commitment of our college partners, these deserving students can tap into their full potential without worrying about the cost of a great education.”

The scholarship covers the full cost of attendance including: tuition, room and board, books, supplies and travel expenses.

The group of finalists chosen to receive the scholarship has an unweighted GPA of 3.93 and 92% are graduating in the top 10% of their class.

Additionally, 81% of recipients will be the first generation in their families to attend a four-year college in the U.S.