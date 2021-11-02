FeaturedNews

Nguyen Trinh Thi Wins $100,000 Prize for Asian Moving-Image Art

Art News: The first winner of the Han Nefkens Foundation‘s $100,000 award for moving-image art by Asian artists has gone to Nguyễn Trinh Thi, a Hanoi-based filmmaker who is among the artists expected to show at Documenta 15 in Kassel, Germany, next year. Nguyễn’s work is focused on the collective conscience of Vietnam and often makes use of appropriated materials. Through the award, which is also supported by the M+ museum in Hong Kong, the Mori Art Museum in Tokyo, and the Singapore Art Museum, Nguyễn will produced a new screen-based work. Also up for the award were Ugay Alexander and Wang Tuo. “Thank you so much for creating such a generous commission for Asia and Southeast Asia, where non-commercial experimental art practices still receive so little acknowledgement and attention,” Nguyễn said in a statement.

