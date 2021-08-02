FeaturedNews

Lindsey Graham tests positive for Covid-19 and has had ‘flu-like symptoms’ despite being vaccinated

UNITED STATES - April 14: Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., conducts a news conference in response to President Joe Bidens decision to pull all American troops out of Afghanistan by Sept. 11, 2021, in Washington on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. (Photo by Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

(CNN): Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina announced Monday that he has tested positive for Covid-19 despite being vaccinated and has experienced “flu-like symptoms,” but said that he now has only “mild symptoms” and is very glad he had been vaccinated because “without vaccination I am certain I would not feel as well as I do now.”

“I was just informed by the House physician I have tested positive for #COVID19 even after being vaccinated. I started having flu-like symptoms Saturday night and went to the doctor this morning,” he tweeted.

Graham wrote in a follow-up tweet, “I feel like I have a sinus infection and at present time I have mild symptoms. I will be quarantining for ten days. I am very glad I was vaccinated because without vaccination I am certain I would not feel as well as I do now. My symptoms would be far worse.”

Đọc thêm

Tỉnh bang Ontario đã đạt được 1 trong 3 chỉ tiêu, để có thể mở cửa…

Tiệm ăn kiêm phòng triển lãm “Nhà Mình” mở cửa lại!

Đội chèo thuyền 8 người của Canada đoạt huy chương vàng

Làn sóng đại dịch covid thứ tư bắt đầu ở Canada

Ngôi sao nhạc Pop người Canadian gốc Hoa bị bắt giữ vì bị nghi…

Breakthrough infections remain rare and more than 99.99% of people fully vaccinated against Covid-19 have not had a breakthrough case resulting in hospitalization or death, according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The announcement from Graham comes amid the spread of the Delta variant of Covid-19, which has prompted the recommendation of new safety guidelines.

The CDC recently changed its masking recommendations as it grows more concerned over the Delta variant, urging vaccinated people in certain areas of the country to resume wearing masks indoors in public areas.

Tin tức khác...

Tỉnh bang Ontario đã đạt được 1 trong 3 chỉ tiêu, để có thể mở cửa lại hoàn toàn

Tiệm ăn kiêm phòng triển lãm “Nhà Mình” mở cửa lại!

Đội chèo thuyền 8 người của Canada đoạt huy chương vàng

Làn sóng đại dịch covid thứ tư bắt đầu ở Canada

Ngôi sao nhạc Pop người Canadian gốc Hoa bị bắt giữ vì bị nghi ngờ hiếp dâm

Nguy cơ bị đuổi nhà của hàng triệu người Mỹ