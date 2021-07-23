Johnson High’s left-handed baseball ace Tristan Nguyen

Galveston(The Times): Tristan Nguyen is using baseball as a vehicle to a better life and making his family proud.

The Johnson High senior, who is the son of hard-working Vietnamese immigrants, thanks his blessing every day to play the game he loves and to live in the United States.

And as a left-handed pitcher who can get up near 90 mph with his fastball, and has good offspeed stuff, too, his ceiling playing the game is limitless.

Nguyen has already committed to play at Georgia State, but has a lot left to do in high school.

His dream is to help the Knights get into the playoffs in 2022.

With his tools on the mound, Nguyen will have pro scouts checking in on him in the coming season. Playing professional baseball would mean everything to the soft-spoken hurler.

However, family and his education is first.

Nguyen has a 3.96 GPA.

Tristan’s father, Thach Nguyen works in a textile mill, while his mother Kim Dao works as a manicurist.

They’ve counted their blessings for what life has provided in the United States, after escaping poverty in war-torn Vietnam decades ago.

On Aug. 26, 2020, Nguyen gave his verbal pledge to Georgia State and with good grades will certainly be able to supplement his athletic scholarship with academic scholarships.

Now, Tristan’s carving out a path for a brighter future.

“I’m going to be the first person in my family to go to college,” said Nguyen, who picked up his love of baseball from his older brother Ethan. “I think all the time about how grateful I am to be here.”