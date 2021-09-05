Florida teen who was hospitalized with Covid-19 wants to get vaccinated

(CNN)A Florida teen who spent 11 days on a ventilator after she contracted Covid-19 has a message for her peers and others.

“My message, technically is: If you’re eligible to get the vaccine, please do,” Paulina Velasquez told CNN from her home in Coral Springs, Florida. “I plan on getting vaccinated as soon as my doctor lets us know when I can.”

Paulina, 15, had intended earlier this summer to get vaccinated. But then she got a runny nose, and then came headaches. She lost her sense of taste and smell. Breathing became hard.

On July 11 she tested positive for the coronavirus. Less than a week later, the healthy, energetic high school sophomore was in a Fort Lauderdale hospital emergency room struggling to breathe normally.

More kids hospitalized with Covid-19 in states with lower vaccination rates, CDC report finds

More kids hospitalized with Covid-19 in states with lower vaccination rates, CDC report finds

It was very scary, she said.

Because her oxygen levels were low, doctors immediately put her on a ventilator.

“That was the scariest moment when they told me because I didn’t know what to expect,” Agnes Velasquez said. At first, she didn’t want her daughter on a ventilator but she was told her daughter’s condition could get worse.

Then she told the medical staff: “Just do what you can do to save my daughter’s life.”

Paulina also had pneumonia and was put in a medically induced coma. Mom made the decision to stay in her daughter’s room, where she was told she couldn’t come out.

Agnes Velasquez told CNN last month that she told her daughter every day to, “Fight for your life.”