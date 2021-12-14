FeaturedNews

Carassauga Christmas Event in Mississauga

Mississauga: Holiday Mix and Mingle Year End Event was presented by Carassauga on Sunday December 12th from 1 pm to 4 pm at Portuguese Cultural Center of Mississauga.

Mayor Bonnie Crombie and Mayor Hazel McCallion were among the enthusiastic politicians who attended the event.

There were fantastic live cultural performances presented by various Carassauga Pavilions and Art and Craft shows featured by our creative seniors in Mississauga.

This event is funded by the government of Canada through the Horizon Seniors Program.

It was a wonderful year end celebration to mark a wildly successful and innovative effort made by Carassauga in the year 2021. All attendees seemed to thoroughly enjoy the festive vibe, the entertainment and the food and drinks provided by the Carassauga Team.

