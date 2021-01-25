FeaturedNews

Capitol rioter Garret Miller says he was following Trump’s orders.

(CNBC): A Texas man charged with invading the Capitol and threatening Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said Monday that he was effectively following then-President Donald Trump’s orders when he joined a mob that stormed Congress on Jan. 6.

Garret Miller also apologized to Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., for writing “Assassinate AOC” in a Twitter post. He said he would be willing to testify to Congress or in a trial about the riot.

Miller, 34, had on a social media account also threatened a Capitol Police officer who fatally shot a fellow rioter, saying he planned to “hug his neck with a nice rope,” authorities have said.

More Stories...

Chỉ có những người chủng ngừa covid, mới được đi du lịch tàu đại dương?

Lỗi lầm của thủ tướng Boris Johnson, khiến số người chết vì covid ở nước Anh…

Tổng thống Biden cho lệnh tạm thời không trục xuất những di dân nhập lậu vào Mỹ

Hàng không mẫu hạm Mỹ vào biển Đông, trong khi Trung quốc cho quyền các tàu hải…

Một thiếu niên 19 tuổi làm việc trong nhà già chết vì covid

Thống đốc ngân hàng trung ương Canada không nghĩ là nền kỹ nghệ địa ốc Canada…

Nhóm thiên tả quá khích Antifa gây những bạo loạn ở miền tây Hoa Kỳ

Sở Thống Kê đăng bảng tìm thêm 32 ngàn nhân viên

More Stories

Chỉ có những người chủng ngừa covid, mới được đi du lịch tàu đại dương?

Lỗi lầm của thủ tướng Boris Johnson, khiến số người chết vì covid ở nước Anh theo tỷ lệ cao nhất thế giới.

Tổng thống Biden cho lệnh tạm thời không trục xuất những di dân nhập lậu vào Mỹ

Hàng không mẫu hạm Mỹ vào biển Đông, trong khi Trung quốc cho quyền các tàu hải giám được quyền nổ súng

Một thiếu niên 19 tuổi làm việc trong nhà già chết vì covid

1 of 3,115