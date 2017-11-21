Award for Paul Nguyễn at the National Ethnic Press and Media Council  meeting.

Mr Paul Nguyễn is currently the Vice-President of Social Media and a board member of
the National Ethnic Press and Media Council of Canada. The NEPMCC is
non-profit organization started in 1958 (formerly Canada Ethnic Press
Federation), with over 800 members across Canada that include ethnic
media, television, radio and newsprint.
He received the award for promoting social issues on my website,
Jane-Finch.com, which was created in 2004. His website has produced over
400 videos and earned over 14 million views on YouTube.
He have volunteered in the community for many years, and was appointed to
the York University Alumni Board, and also serve as a Senator in the York
University Senate.
He was proud to be a Vietnamese-Canadian. His parents are boat people who
came to Canada in 1979 to seek a better life.He said he owe everything to his
parents and they taught him to be compassionate towards others. He grew up
in Jane-Finch and wanted to help at-risk youth find positive opportunities
to reach their potential. His website, Jane-Finch.com, is a platform and
voice for young people in the Jane-Finch community.