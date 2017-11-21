Award for Paul Nguyễn at the National Ethnic Press and Media Council  meeting.

Toronto: The National Ethnic Press and Media Council was hosting their annual awards at Toronto

City Hall on Fri. Nov. 17th from 6-9pm. Among the recipients this year was Mr Paul Nguyễn.

He received award presented by the Lieutenant Governor ,Elizabeth Dowdeswell.

Mr Paul Nguyễn is currently the Vice-President of Social Media and a board member of

the National Ethnic Press and Media Council of Canada. The NEPMCC is

non-profit organization started in 1958 (formerly Canada Ethnic Press

Federation), with over 800 members across Canada that include ethnic

media, television, radio and newsprint.

He received the award for promoting social issues on my website,

Jane-Finch.com, which was created in 2004. His website has produced over

400 videos and earned over 14 million views on YouTube.

He have volunteered in the community for many years, and was appointed to

the York University Alumni Board, and also serve as a Senator in the York

University Senate.

He was proud to be a Vietnamese-Canadian. His parents are boat people who

came to Canada in 1979 to seek a better life.He said he owe everything to his

parents and they taught him to be compassionate towards others. He grew up

in Jane-Finch and wanted to help at-risk youth find positive opportunities

to reach their potential. His website, Jane-Finch.com, is a platform and

voice for young people in the Jane-Finch community.