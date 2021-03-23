FeaturedNews

Vietnamese child with liver disease recovers after surgery in Taiwan

Taipei, March 23 (CNA) A 10-month-old Vietnamese child diagnosed with a life-threatening liver disease at birth has recovered following a liver transplant carried out at Taipei Veterans General Hospital (TVGH), the hospital said in a statement Tuesday.

The boy, named Tran Vu Viet Hoang, was diagnosed with biliary atresia shortly after birth. This meant that bile could not flow from his liver to his gallbladder properly, which was causing damage to his liver, TVGH said.

When Tran was 2 months old, he received the Kasai procedure, a type of surgery used to treat biliary atresia that has a success rate of 70 to 90 percent when performed on children of that age, according to TVGH.

The operation failed, however, and his condition deteriorated, leaving him with the sole option of getting a liver transplant.

Initially, Tran’s mother, Vu Thi Ngoc Dung, had hoped that her son could receive the surgery in Vietnam, as TVGH routinely sends doctors to Vietnam to perform liver transplants under a collaboration with the Vietnam National Hospital of Pediatrics.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, the TVGH team could not travel to Vietnam to perform the surgery, so “this forced us to find a way to take our son to Taiwan for the transplant,” Vu was quoted as saying in the statement.

