Rough sex ‘beyond the scope’ of normal activity lands woman in handcuffs

(NY Daily News): A roll in the hay meant to kick off the new year landed a 24-year-old woman in jail after her boyfriend complained to cops that the tough love got out of hand.

Kristan Parris started 2020 in handcuffs after an alleged instance of domestic assault that occurred shortly after 1 a.m. on Jan. 1, according to a Davidson County, Tenn., affidavit posted on The Smoking Gun Tuesday.

The alleged victim reportedly told cops Parris “began to bite and scratch him while, or slightly before, they began their intimate activities.”

He said the aggressive behavior, which left bite marks on his arm and back, went beyond “the scope of their normal intimacy.”

The victim also had scratch marks on his back, according to the report. The central Tennessee man also told police that sometime before Christmas Parris “punched him several times,” but he decided against reporting that alleged abuse.

Parris was released on $500 bond. She is expected to be in court Jan. 14.