FeaturedNews

Riot cops are confronted by naked protester during ANOTHER night of violence

London ( Daily Mail): Bristol riot officers were confronted by a naked protester last night – as a police boss reveals the force feels ‘under siege’ after yet another night of violent ‘Kill The Bill’ clashes in the city.

Police with riot shields and helmets were called in to clear College Green in the centre of the city at 10pm on Tuesday.

Around 150 protesters had earlier erected tents on the green in a protest at how the police crime sentencing and courts bill will impact travellers, squatters and the homeless.

Scenes rapidly descended into chaos when protesters refused to disperse, with police arresting 14 people – just two days after Sunday brought seven arrests when scenes of violence first erupted in the city.

In shocking images from last night, one protester was seen facing a row of police completely naked with her arms raised to the sky.

Xem thêm

Chương trình cho giới tiểu thương mượn tiền không lấy lời sẽ kéo…

Vietnamese child with liver disease recovers after surgery in Taiwan

Thủ phạm giết 10 người ở siêu thị King Sooper là một người Mỹ…

Sức khỏe của tổng thống Joe Biden: liệu ông có thể tiếp tục làm hết…

One officer – wearing a riot shield and helmet – speaks to the woman, as other images show her collecting her belongings and walking away.

John Apter, the national chairman of the Police Federation of England and Wales, said officers are ‘battered and bruised, in some cases physically’ after last night’s clashes, especially as they came ‘on the back of the most horrendous violence’ on Sunday.

Posters congratulating protesters for the weekend’s destruction – which left two police vehicles torched and 22 officers injured, two of whom were hospitalised – began appearing across the city throughout the day urging demonstrators to destroy evidence.

The bulletins, titled ‘Advice for Kill the Bill protestors’ begin by saying: ‘Nice work! Well done.’

They go on to urge rioters to ‘be careful about what you say online, by phone, or even around phones. Get rid of anything incriminating (eg clothes, maybe a phone).’

Demonstrators are also told not to ‘help [police] gather info or evidence’ by being ‘careful about what you say online, by phone, or even around phones’.

Tin tức khác...

Chương trình cho giới tiểu thương mượn tiền không lấy lời sẽ kéo dài cho đến…

Vietnamese child with liver disease recovers after surgery in Taiwan

Thủ phạm giết 10 người ở siêu thị King Sooper là một người Mỹ gốc Syria

Sức khỏe của tổng thống Joe Biden: liệu ông có thể tiếp tục làm hết nhiệm kỳ 4 năm?

Cư dân vùng Peel trên 75 tuổi được ghi danh chủng ngừa covid

1.5 triệu liều thuốc chủng mà Hoa Kỳ cho mượn, sẽ đến Canada trong vài ngày sắp…

Số người nhiễm covid ở tỉnh bang Ontario lên trên 1,700 người một ngày trong 3 ngày…

Ít nhất có 10 người bị bắn chết, trong vụ thảm sát giết người hàng loạt ở tiểu…

Xem thêm

Thanh Thúy của kiếp cầm ca

Thiên đường hay Địa ngục

Viet Film Fest sẽ diễn ra từ 11-12/10 tại California

Đây là lúc nên mua cổ phiếu của các ngân hàng Bắc Mỹ ?

Ý tăng cường ngăn chặn các tổ chức nhân đạo cứu di dân ngoài khơi

Cộng đồng người Việt ở Mỹ phân chia nặng nề trước ngày bầu cử tổng thống Mỹ

Phá đường dây ăn cắp xe hơi gởi sang Phi châu qua cảng Montréal

Website THOIBAO.COM đang sử dụng cookies để cải thiện hoạt động của người dùng. Nếu bạn đồng ý thì hãy nhấn nút "ĐỒNG Ý", nếu không bạn có thể huỷ. ĐỒNG Ý Xem thêm