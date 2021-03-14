Phiên âm bài thi nói tiếng Anh sang tiếng Việt

Người này phiên âm từ people thành ‘phí phô’, television thành ‘té vô ví sần’…

Cộng đồng mạng được phen ‘mắt chữ A, mồm chữ O’ trước cách học tiếng Anh của một sinh viên. Trước giờ kiểm tra kỹ năng nói, người này đã phiên âm những đoạn hội thoại tiếng Anh sang tiếng Việt từng từ một rồi học thuộc các đoạn văn này.

Cách phiên âm từ people thành ‘phí phô’, television thành ‘té vô ví sần’ khiến nhiều người tá hỏa vì không biết mình vừa đọc được gì.

May thay một ‘cao thủ’ đã chịu khó ngồi vắt óc tìm hiểu ý nghĩa của các từ rồi cho ra một bản dịch gốc tiếng Anh sát nghĩa nhất. Theo đó, toàn bộ hai đoạn nói tiếng Anh được dịch lại sang tiếng Anh trên cơ bản có nội dung sau:

Bài 6:

Nowadays, many people spend most of their time watching television. Television plays an important role in our daily life. Television has many advantages as well as disadvantages.

First, TV helps us know the “latest” (?) event happening all over the world.

Second, it helps us open our knowledge. Our knowledge is broadened in many ways. Through language teaching programs, we can learn the language we like such as: English, French, Chinese, German and so on.

Finally, TV is so “appropriation” (?). Funny films of (hoặc là “or”) football matchings bring us “relaxation” after has working day.

However, TV also bring lots of disadvantages toward us. It gradually (?) makes the viewer become “(?)” in their action. For student, they need less their school activity. They don’t have much time to do their homework or prepare new lesson, as a result of this, their study gets worse. Moreover, it’s harmful for their eyesight if they spend too much time watching TV.

Bài 4:

Now, i am a student of Đồng Khởi college. I study about mechanic. After graduation, i want to look for a job in a big company. I would like to work in a city because i hope to study higher. I wish to earn about 5 milion a month to about 5 “…” to myself and my family.