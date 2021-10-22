OHIO education professor David Nguyen named Fall 2021 Commencement speaker

Ohio University associate professor David J. Nguyen, Ph.D., will be the Fall 2021 Commencement speaker, the University announced.

Nguyen is an associate professor of higher education and student affairs in the Department of Counseling and Higher Education, interim associate dean for Research and Graduate Studies in the Patton College of Education, and the Provost’s Faculty Fellow for Student Success.

“Student success is our most important priority here at OHIO and David is one of the biggest advocates for creating a culture that advances students,” Ohio University President Hugh Sherman said. “I have no doubt that with his extensive experience and knowledge, in his address he will offer our students a unique perspective on how to further develop their own talents and achieve success.”

Since joining the faculty at OHIO in August 2016, Nguyen has produced more than 60 publications and presentations focused on how campus ecology contributes to student success, calling attention to how individuals and organizational features hinder or widen equitable opportunities for students holding minoritized identities.

“Being the commencement speaker is a tremendous honor and one that came about from students nominating me with the Outstanding Graduate Faculty Award,” Nguyen said. “I work with some great students, who thought so much of me to nominate me for this award. Subsequently, I appreciate the committee’s thought in selecting me for this opportunity.”

Nguyen holds a B.S. in Accounting and Marketing Management and an M.S. in Accounting, both from Syracuse University. He also holds an M.S. in College Student Development and Counseling from Northeastern University and a Ph.D. in Higher, Adult and Lifelong Education from Michigan State University.

His work has been published in leading journals, such as Educational Researcher, Journal of Diversity in Higher Education, and Journal of Student Affairs Research and Practice and has been externally funded by the National Academic Advising Association and the National Association of Student Personnel Administrators. During Spring 2022, his co-edited volume A Handbook For Supporting Today’s Graduate Students will be released by Stylus Publishing.