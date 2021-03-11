FeaturedNews

Local restaurant owner creates online videos aimed at helping people open a new business

Guelph, Ontario ( Guelph Today): After experiencing what it’s like to open a restaurant, a local woman is sharing her story to help other restaurateurs trying to set up their small business in Guelph.

Thuha Nguyen is the owner of TheNguyễn’s, a Vietamese restaurant that she runs with her mother and brother on Speedvale Avenue West.

For the past few months, she has been making videos about how to open a small business in Guelph. Releasing one to three videos a week, Nguyen says her aim is to provide helpful information for those interested in entering the local restaurant industry.

Xem thêm

Dự luật cứu trợ covid trị giá 1,900 tỷ Mỹ kim được quốc hội…

Hoa Kỳ trở thành thị trường nhập cảng nông sản lớn nhất của Việt…

Giới trẻ làm gì với tiền trợ cấp 1,400 Mỹ kim?

Tập Cận Bình và Joe Biden: ai sẽ là lãnh tụ làm thay đổi cuộc diện…

“If I can share a little bit of my experience, it will help whoever makes the decision that they go and open something, especially in Guelph, that they will have a better idea how this thing is going to work,” she says.

Nguyen explains opening a restaurant is a large investment as there can be more work than people originally anticipate. As a result, she says more than 60 per cent of restaurants will fail the first couple of years.

“I do know so many people who get into this and get out bankrupt,” Nguyen explains, “It’s really hard because it’s a large investment and they have to save a lot of money themselves, and everyone has to come in and help, family and friends, and they cannot make it.”

More Stories...

Dự luật cứu trợ covid trị giá 1,900 tỷ Mỹ kim được quốc hội Hoa Kỳ thông…

Hoa Kỳ trở thành thị trường nhập cảng nông sản lớn nhất của Việt Nam

Giới trẻ làm gì với tiền trợ cấp 1,400 Mỹ kim?

Tập Cận Bình và Joe Biden: ai sẽ là lãnh tụ làm thay đổi cuộc diện thế giới?

Những điều nên làm và không nên làm sau khi chủng ngừa covid.

Rất nhiều người Mỹ sẽ không nhận được tiền tài trợ đại dịch $1,400.

Trong vòng 2 tháng nữa, Hoa Kỳ sẽ có dư thừa thuốc chủng ngừa covid

Tân phó tư lệnh quân lực Canada là một nữ trung tướng

More Stories

Đêm ca cổ nhạc gây quỹ giúp nghệ sĩ nghèo

Tin Cộng Đồng

Bắp Bò Hầm Bạch Quả

Nhân vụ máy bay F-35 của Nhật rơi, kể lại một chuyện cũ

Một phụ nữ bị lừa mua vàng giả ở bãi đậu xe

Món Ăn Vạn Ý Nghĩa

Trung tâm Chez Doris nhận được nhiều quần áo từ thiện

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More