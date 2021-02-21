FeaturedHealth

How to exercise in the parks during the Pandemic?

Pictures taken on Feb 21, 2021 at the Bell Harbour Park, Mississauga, Ontario, Canada

First , you need to carry with you a shovel

Second, you have to clear the path to the area that you want to exercise


Then after that Happy Exercising !!

More Stories...

Statement by the Prime Minister on Vietnamese New Year

Thảm cảnh vì bão tuyết ởTexas: một bà ngoại và ba đứa cháu người Việt bị chết…

Trong cơn hoạn nạn ở Texas, vẫn còn thấy những tình người trong cộng đồng người…

Thảm cảnh của những cư dân Texas trong cơn bão tuyết giết người

Tiệm ăn, tiệm làm móng, phòng tập thể dục .. được mở cửa lại ở các thành phố…

Hàng triệu người ở Texas, phải tìm cách giữ nhiệt, trong khi nhà bị cúp điện

Cuộc đại chủng ngừa covid ở Canada sẽ diễn ra trong tháng ba?

Số người lây nhiễm covid tại tỉnh bang Ontario xuống đến mức thấp nhất từ tháng 10…

More Stories

Statement by the Prime Minister on Vietnamese New Year

Thảm cảnh vì bão tuyết ởTexas: một bà ngoại và ba đứa cháu người Việt bị chết cháy.

Trong cơn hoạn nạn ở Texas, vẫn còn thấy những tình người trong cộng đồng người Việt.

Thảm cảnh của những cư dân Texas trong cơn bão tuyết giết người

Tiệm ăn, tiệm làm móng, phòng tập thể dục .. được mở cửa lại ở các thành phố vùng York như Markham, Vaughan..

1 of 3,146
© 2021 - Thời Báo Newspaper. All Rights Reserved.