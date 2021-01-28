Extreme cold weather alert in effect for Toronto as frigid temperatures arrive

(CP 24): The city has issued an extreme cold weather alert today ahead of bitter cold temperatures in Toronto over the next couple of days.

Environment Canada says the temperature will feel close to -22 this morning and -15 this afternoon with the wind chill.

Toronto will also likely see flurries later this evening and a wind chill value of -22 overnight.

The national weather agency is calling for a high of -6 C on Friday but the wind chill will make it feel closer to -22 in the morning and -10 in the afternoon.

During an extreme cold weather alert, residents are advised to reschedule outdoor activities or for those who must venture outdoors, dress warm and in layers.

On Tuesday, the city opened four warming centres across Toronto to provide vulnerable residents and those experiencing homelessness a place to warm up.