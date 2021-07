Đội cầu Ý Đại Lợi đoạt cúp vô địch túc cầu Âu Châu 2020

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 11: Matteo Pessina of Italy lifts The Henri Delaunay Trophy following his team's victory in the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Final between Italy and England at Wembley Stadium on July 11, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)