City Council at-large: Thu Nguyen first nonbinary person elected to office in Massachusetts

WORCESTER ( telegram.com): — Political newcomer Thu Nguyen shook up the at-large City Council field Tuesday night, finishing fourth to win a seat and become the first nonbinary person elected to office in Massachusetts.

When Nguyen takes office in January, the newcomer will be Worcester’s first Southeast Asian American and also the first nonbinary member of the council. Nguyen identifies with the pronouns them, their and they.

Nguyen’s victory makes the councilor-elect the first nonbinary person elected in the state, according to LGBTQ Victory Fund.

“Thu shattered a rainbow ceiling in Massachusetts and will join a growing number of nonbinary elected officials serving across the nation. Their victory proves voters look beyond gender identity and will elect leaders with the qualifications and drive to improve people’s lives. Thu’s experiences – as a person of color, nonbinary person and refugee – will bring a unique and critical perspective to the city council and it will lead to more inclusive legislation,” said Mayor Annise Parker, president and CEO of LGBTQ Victory Fund.

Nguyen came in fourth in the race for six at-large seats. Mayor Joseph M. Petty and incumbents Kathleen M. Toomey, Khrystian King, Morris A. Bergman and Donna Colorio all kept their seats on the council.