American talk show host Larry King has died, at age 87.

Los Angeles: ( Global News): In a statement posted to King’s official twitter account, Ora Media said King passed away Saturday morning at Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre in Los Angeles.

“For 63 years and across the platforms of radio, television and digital media, Larry’s many thousands of interviews, awards and global acclaim stand as a testament to his unique and lasting talent as a broadcaster,” the statement read.

“Ora Media sends our condolences to his surviving children, Larry Jr., Chance, Canon and the entire King family.”

The news comes just weeks after King was reportedly hospitalized after contracting the novel coronavirus.

According to both CNN and ABC News, the 87-year-old had been hospitalized in Los Angeles after testing positive for the virus.

Ora Media said funeral arrangements and a memorial service will be announced later “in coordination with the King family.”

A longtime nationally syndicated radio host, from 1985 through 2010 King was a nightly fixture on CNN, where he won many honours, including two Peabody awards.

King conducted an estimated 50,000 on-air interviews. In 1995 he presided over a Middle East peace summit with PLO Chairman Yasser Arafat, King Hussein of Jordan and Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin. He welcomed everyone from the Dalai Lama to Elizabeth Taylor, from Mikhail Gorbachev to Barack Obama, Bill Gates to Lady Gaga.