Las Vegas: Don Nguyen shoved his last 50,000 under the gun and Wil Wilkinson was the lone caller in the big blind.

Wilkinson stood pat on the first draw and Nguyen took one. Nguyen took one card on the second and third draws while Wilkinson remained pat.

Wilkinson turned over {10-}{9-}{7-}{5-}{4-} after the third draw.

Nguyen was live with {6-}{5-}{4-}{2-} / {x-} but he peeled a {k-} and was eliminated from the tournament in fourth place for $74,939.