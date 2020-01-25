World’s first trans doll with penis discovered in toy store

Novosibirsk, Siberia ( The Post Milennial): Images appeared yesterday of what is being called the world’s first transgender doll.

The images, originating from a toy store called Planeta Igrushek (Planet Of Toys) in Novosibirsk, Siberia, show a doll that appears to be a blonde girl with pigtails, a dress, and a penis.

U.K. newspaper The Sun referred to the doll as a “forward-thinking toy” and reported that social media users were outraged: “Is it ok to produce toys like that for children?” one asked.

“All they have to do is buy a medical tool kit and the kid can learn how to amputate,” said another.

Another wrote: “I think it is really terrible what is going on in this child’s parent’s head.”

“Have you considered that it could simply be a manufacturing defect? Or they accidentally put a female head on a male body?” asked another user.