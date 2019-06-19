World Series of Poker 2019: Sitbon Eliminates Nguyen

Las Vegas: The {a-Hearts}{q-Spades}{9-Spades} flop was already on the board and there was 105,000 in the pot. Big blind Nikolai Sears checked his option and Tam Nguyen bet 105,000 with only about 50,000 behind. Julien Sitbon raised from middle position to well over 250,000 and the action was on James Pritchard on the button. He thought about it for a while but he let go of his hand. Sears folded as well and Nguyen called for his tournament life.

Tam Nguyen: {a-Clubs}{k-Hearts}{9-Clubs}{7-Spades}

Julien Sitbon: {a-Diamonds}{q-Diamonds}{q-Clubs}{10-Hearts}

The board ran out with the {3-Diamonds} turn and {10-Diamonds} river and Sitbon won a nice pot to push him over the one-million chip mark while Nguyen was eliminated from the tournament.