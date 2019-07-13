WORLD SERIES OF POKER 2019: JIYOUNG KIM WINS WSOP’S ANNUAL LADIES EVEN

23 June 2019 (Las Vegas)(WSOP.COM): – Gimhai, South Korea’s Jiyoung Kim has triumphed in the 2019 World Series of Poker’s traditional $1,000/$10,000 Ladies No-Limit Hold’em event.

Kim’s victory in Event #49 on the 2019 WSOP was worth $167,308 and marked her first-ever WSOP cash, along with the champion’s gold bracelet in this event.

Kim finished off the win by eliminating Santa Monica, California’s Nancy Matson following a 90-minute heads-up battle. The runner-up finish for Matson, a prior Circuit ring winner, was worth $103,350. Sandrine Phan, from Brou-sur-Chantereine, France, logged a third-place effort worth $116,236.

Canada’s Stephanie Dao finished in fourth for $52,007, Seattle-area player Lyly Vo took fifth for $37,654, and well-known New York player Lexy Gavin finished sixth for $27,643 to round out Day 4’s final six in this event.

All six women who made it to Sunday’s live-streamed finale ended up posting a WSOP career-best cash, led by Kim’s $103,350 winner’s payday.

Kim, 47, owns a small coffee shop in South Korea while also participating in poker events in Pacific Rim series. That includes this, her third trip to Las Vegas and the Rio. She entered two events earlier this summer but didn’t cash in either one until her first-ever Series cash today.

“It’s a dream come true for me,” Kim told the WSOP through an intrpreter moments after her win. Kim was in or near the lead throught the entire Day 4 conclusion, but she didn’t try to bully the table, instead selecting spots where she could press her edge.

“I would take it slow, take it normal,” she said about her final table plans. “This,” meaning the WSOP, “is the home of poker. I woudn’t want to underestimate these other players.” Kim also claimed to have been the beneficiary of plenty of good luck, noting that the players she faced in the Ladies Event were significantly tougher than those she’s faced in Asian poker events.