Women offered £45 an hour to clean houses

London (Yahoo, Jan 19,2017): A company is looking to recruit £45-an-hour female cleaners – as they long as they are prepared to work naked.

London-based Naturist cleaners said it wants women of “of all ages and figures” to clean private houses across the UK, but says there is “nothing sexual” about the job.

The women will wear just slippers and gloves while they scrub and clean.

Clients, the majority of whom are nudists according to the agency, are charged £65 for the first hour and £55 for each hour after, and must agree to a strict “no touch” and no pictures or video policy.

There are three services: with the client nude, with the cleaner nude, or both.

Owner Laura Smith said she had the idea after a nudist asked if he could be naked while she cleaned for him.

She said: “We started in London two years ago and it’s proved really popular, so we’re expanding. We’ve had quite a lot of female interest for this kind of work.

“It’s a service for the nudist community. We are a cleaning company. There’s nothing sexual about the business at all. The majority of our clients are nudists.”

“I must stress that the cleaners are completely nude. They clean properly, they are not pretending.

“So the client is getting the benefit of a nice experience and a professional clean for an hour or for however much is paid for.”