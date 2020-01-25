FeaturedNews

Woman shoved onto subway tracks in Brooklyn station

New York ( New York Daily News): A good Samaritan helped pull a woman to safety Friday after a man for no apparent reason shoved her onto the subway tracks and then attacked another man who ran to aid her, police said.

Cops busted Franklin Ovenseri, 35, a homeless vendor, after he fled on a train on another platform, lugging with him three yellow and black crates.

The incident happened about 1:45 p.m. at the Borough Hall station in downtown Brooklyn as the woman waited on the platform for the No. 2 and No. 3 trains..

“We have a man who punched a woman in the head and then pushed her on the roadbed,” Chief of Transit Edward Delatorre said. “Another man moved in to help the woman and he also punched him.”

