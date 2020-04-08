Khari Sanford (left) and Elijah Larue(Dane Co. Sheriff's Office)
Wisconsin physician and husband killed execution-style by daughter’s boyfriend.

(New York Daily News, Apr 8th,20): A University of Wisconsin physician and her husband were both shot execution-style and then left near the school’s arboretum by their adopted daughter’s boyfriend, according to a newly released criminal complaint.

Khari Sanford, 18, and his friend Ali’Jah Larrue have been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Dr. Beth Potter and her 57-year-old husband, Robin Carre. The pair of suspects made their initial court appearance via video on Tuesday and pleaded not guilty on all charges.

A judge ordered them both held on $1 million bond.

“This was a brutal execution,” Dane County Assistant District Attorney William Brown said, according to the Wisconsin State Journal of Madison.

