Winning ticket sold for $425 million New Year’s jackpot

New York (CNN)Another year, another lottery you didn’t win. Unless you are one lucky New Yorker.

A ticket sold in Long Island, New York, matched all the numbers to win the $425 million Mega Millions jackpot. The winning numbers for the New Year’s Day drawing were 57, 70, 34, 62, 44, and a gold Mega Ball of 14.

The winning ticket was sold at Brookville Auto Service in the Town of Oyster Bay, according to the New York Lottery’s official website.

The New Year’s Day Mega Millions jackpot is the eighth largest in its history, after the December 28 drawing named no big winners. Mega Millions says that the cash option for this jackpot is $254.6 million.