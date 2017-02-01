Warren Buffett eats the same thing for breakfast every day — and it never costs more than $3.17

New York (CNBC,Feb 1,2017):Investing legend Warren Buffett has an estimated net worth of $74 billion, making him the third richest man in the world. But you’d never know it from his lifestyle.

The 86-year-old billionaire still lives in the five-bedroom home in Omaha, Nebraska, that he bought in 1958 for $31,500. And he never spends more than $3.17 on breakfast.

On his five-minute drive to the office, which he’s been doing for the past 54 years, Buffett stops by McDonald’s and orders one of three items.