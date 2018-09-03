IPOH, Malaysia: A Vietnamese man suspected of using fake Immigration approval stamp was among 74 illegal immigrants detained under Ops Mega 3.0 here.

Perak Immigration director Kamalludin Ismail said they believed the 42-year-old man committed the offence to stay longer here.

He said they were investigating the involvement of a syndicate in the case.

Kamalludin said the suspect had a fake Johor Immigration stamp – to make it look like he left Malaysia from Johor Baru.

“But actually he did not,” Kamalludin said at the Home Ministry Complex yesterday.

He said the 74 illegal immigrants, aged between 20 and 50, were arrested on Saturday at three locations around the city.

They included nationals from Bangladesh, Vietnam, Myanmar and Indonesia.

Read more at https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2018/09/03/vietnamese-with-fake-immigration-stamp-among-74-caught/#5DzmIQ2hJkd3eoCg.99