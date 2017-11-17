Vietnamese teen electrocuted in her sleep by iPhone charger cable: reports

Hà Nội ( Yahoo News, Nov 17,2017): Authorities say a teenage girl from Vietnam has died after her iPhone charger cable electrocuted her in her sleep.

Le Thi Xoan, as she was named in local reports, was found by her parents and subsequently rushed to hospital, but could not be revived

Officers believe that she likely rolled over onto the broken cable, which then electrocuted her.

A report from Yahoo News states that police in the Hoan Kiem district of Vietnamese capital Hanoi found the burnt, white cable on the 14-year-old’s bed, and believe that a tear in the rubber casing may have exposed her to frayed wires on the inside.

Investigators believe that the girl plugged her iPhone 6 in to charge using the cable and then laid the device down on the bed before she went to sleep, as she did every night, reports the Mirror

The charging cord has been gathered as evidence by authorities, who have yet to determine whether it was an original Apple charging cable or an imitation cable.

Yahoo News also reports that see-through tape had been wrapped around the front, which suggests that the girl may have attempted to repair the device.