Vietnamese Students Are Pouring Into Japan

Tokyo (Bloomberg News, May 25,2017): In a battle with China for influence and opportunity in Southeast Asia, Japan is making inroads on a new front: education.

Japan is aggressively recruiting students from the region in hopes they will help enhance economic ties with their home countries in the future. That’s because Southeast Asia is a key investment destination for the country — and an important source of talent.

Vietnamese especially are taking up the offers. The number of Vietnamese studying in Japan, including language schools, grew more than 12-fold in the six years to May 2016, reaching about 54,000, according to the Japan Student Services Organization. They now account for nearly a quarter of international students in Japan, behind only Chinese students, who make up 41 percent but whose numbers have leveled off in recent years.

Japan and China are both seeking bigger roles in Southeast Asia, which boasts rapid economic growth and a large and expanding middle class. It also has huge demand for infrastructure. Japan’s investment in the region has surged in recent years as political tensions and a slowing economy have reduced China’s appeal, while Beijing has sought to strengthen trade ties with the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank and the One Belt, One Road initiative.

Japan has made it a priority to recruit students from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. A Japanese government scholarship has helped Tran Thi Quynh My, an official at the State Bank of Vietnam, pay for her two children’s studies in the country.

“I chose Japan because it costs less than other countries while it has a good education system, instilling good discipline in students,” My said. “After studying in Japan my children will have better chance to get good jobs when they come back to work in Vietnam, since there are more and more Japanese companies investing in our country.”

Vietnam’s economy expanded by more than 6 percent for a second year in 2016, making it one of the world’s fastest-growing. Japanese companies are increasingly looking to Southeast Asia, where incomes and consumption are likely to keep growing for years, said Shinobu Kikuchi, senior economist at Mizuho Research Institute in Tokyo.