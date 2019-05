Vietnamese refugees thank their rescuer, 40 years on

(BBC): In 1979, Linh Thi Thuy Spearing and her family fled Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam, fearful of Chinese persecution at the end of the Vietnam War.

They were rescued by Captain Healey Martin, who was in command of a cargo ship, the SS Sibonga.

Forty years later, the families rescued by Capt Martin travelled to his care home to thank him in person.