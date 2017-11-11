Vietnamese Refugee Now One of the First Asian American Women Elected to Virginia’s State House

Virginia (Next Shark, Nov 10,2017): Democrat Kathy Tran defeated Republican Lolita Mancheno-Smoak after taking home the victory 61% to 39% on Tuesday.

She joins Filipina-American Kelly Fowler, delegate-elect for Virginia’s 21st District, to become one of Virginia’s first Asian-American female delegates to represent the 42nd District.

Delegate Mark Keam in the 35th District is also part of an ever-expanding Asian-American community in Northern Virginia, according to Connection.

The Vietnamese Democratic candidate’s historic achievement is a significant win for the community given that 58% of her district’s population consists of Asian immigrants.

According to the official campaign site, Tran and her parents left Vietnam as boat refugees when she was just 7 months old. Tran’s family sacrificed a lot in order to reach the United States and they believed that the country “represented hope, opportunity and freedom.”