Vietnamese New Year: 5 Lucky Dishes You Should Eat For Tet Nguyen Dan

(Latin Times): Everyone knows about the Western New Year, which is celebrated in January 1st. But there are other New Year celebrations all over the world such as the Vietnamese New Year, also known as Tet Nguyen Dan, which falls on January 25 this year. Here are the best dishes to eat during the celebrations for luck and prosperity.

1. Bánh chưng

The Tet Nguyen Dan celebration just won’t be complete without the sticky rice cake. This food can be found from the smallest of houses to the grandest villas in Vietnam. Aside from being very delicious, the food is considered auspicious as well which explains why it’s a must-have for everyone.

The dish is made from the most fragrant glutinous rice as it is believed that it will enhance one’s longevity. It’s also stuffed with a super delicious mix of pepper, dried onion, green beans and pork so it’s very packed with nutrients as well.

2. Thịt gà luộc

This is the most popular food for Vietnamese Lunar New Year, according to Vietnam Culinary. This is a very versatile food because one can adjust the sauce, which contains salt, lemon juice, and pepper as its ingredients, to suit one’s taste.

3. Chả giò (kinds of Vietnamese Spring Roll)

Even on regular days, Nem Ran is already popular among Vietnamese and it’s easy to see why. Wrapped in a crunchy exterior, it contains a very delicious filling inside made out of shrimp, meat, egg, peanut, mushroom, and onion. The mouth-watering dish is a regular among altars during the Vietnamese New Year.

4.Xôi

Xoi is usually present during Tet as people worship their ancestors. Its reddish in color is symbolic of good luck and new achievements for the year ahead. Sticky rice also compliments other dishes such as boiled chicken or the Nem Ran.

5. Mứt

Nothing symbolizes abundance and prosperity better than a color mix of candied fruits. It is also known as Mut Tet (Tet jam) and can be made out of different fruits, seeds and some vegetables such as carrot, ginger, pineapple, coconut, lotus seed, pumpkin, star fruit, sweet potato.