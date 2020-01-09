Vietnamese goat curry

The aromatic, homemade paste beautifully flavours the goat meat which is preferred for its tenderness, by chef Luke Nguyễn in Australia.



Ingredients

2 kggoat meat, with skin and bone, cut into 4×2 cm pieces

1 tbspground galangal

3 tspsalt, or to taste

1½ tbspsugar

1 tbspolive oil

1 tspbutter

10fresh curry leaves

2 tbspplain yoghurt

250 ml(1 cup) chicken stock

250 ml(1 cup) milk

540 mltinned coconut cream

rice paddy herb and steamed jasmine rice or baguette, to serve

Curry paste

6 cmpiece galangal, peeled

3 cmpiece turmeric, peeled

1lemongrass stalk, white part only

1onion, chopped

4coriander roots, scrubbed

4garlic cloves

5dried small red chilies, soaked in warm water for 20 minutes

2 tbspcoriander seeds

1 tbspcumin seeds

1cinnamon stick

2 tspblack peppercorns

1 tspsalt

Instructions

1. For the curry paste, cut the galangal, turmeric and lemongrass into 1 cm pieces. Place a wok over high heat and dry fry the galangal, turmeric, lemongrass, onion, coriander root and garlic until softened, well browned and aromatic. You may need to add some water to stop the ingredients from browning too much. Remove from the wok and allow to cool. Transfer to a mortar, add the soaked and drained chillies and pound into a paste.

2. Wet the coriander and cumin seeds, cinnamon and peppercorns slightly with water. Add to a dry wok and fry over medium-high heat until toasted and fragrant. Transfer to a spice grinder, add the salt and grind to a fine powder. Add the powder to the wet paste and mix well. Set aside until ready to use.

3. Place the goat pieces in a large saucepan with the galangal powder, 1 teaspoon each of salt and sugar and cover with water. Bring to the boil over high heat, skimming the surface as the temperature rises. Once the water comes to the boil, reduce the heat to low, cover and simmer gently for 45 minutes. Strain and set the meat aside.

4. Heat the oil and butter in a large saucepan over low-medium heat and gently fry the curry paste and curry leaves until fragrant, then stir in the yoghurt. Add the goat meat, stock, milk, coconut cream and the remaining 2 teaspoons salt and 5 teaspoons sugar. Bring to the boil, then reduce to a very low simmer and cook for 40-45 minutes or until the goat is very tender. Serve with rice paddy herb and steamed jasmine rice or baguette.