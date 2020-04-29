Lan Anh Tran, Diem Huynh and Uyen Nguyen prepare food at Pho Queen restaurant. Pho Queen is one of four Vietnamese restaurants in Charlottetown preparing food to provide 100 free lunches every Friday to medical staff at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital as a show of appreciation for the work they are doing during the pandemic.
Vietnamese community in P.E.I. cooks up kindness for Queen Elizabeth Hospital staff

(Journal Pioneer): The Vietnamese community is literally serving up its gratitude to medical staff at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital during the pandemic.

Four Vietnamese restaurants in Charlottetown – Pho Queen, Pho Vietnam, Downtown Deli and The Son Restaurant – will combine culinary forces to prepare and deliver 100 lunches every Friday to the QEH.

The gesture will continue until the lifting of all restrictions currently in place to curb the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19 strain), says Elaine Nguyen of the Vietnamese Association of P.E.I.

The association recently raised $6,000 for Gifts From the Heart, a charitable organization in Charlottetown that provides food, clothing and other items to low income Islanders.

Nguyen says a board member thought it would be a good idea to have the four Vietnamese restaurants in Charlottetown whip up food on Fridays as a show of appreciation to the hard-working medical staff at the QEH.

