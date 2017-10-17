Vietnamese actress: Weinstein tried to ‘teach’ me how to film sex scenes

(Page Six, Oct 17,2017): A Vietnamese actress claims Harvey Weinstein personally tried to “teach” her how to film sex scenes — while wearing nothing but a towel.

The young woman described the skin-crawling encounter in a lengthy Facebook post, saying it happened in China in 2008, not long after she had one of her movie roles reduced to almost nothing.

Weinstein had been meeting with her to discuss a new film contract with a more prominent part.

“I sat there waiting [for him] alone with a heavy heart because I didn’t know what the new movie would be like,” recalled Vu Thu Phuong, who was also a model at the time.

“Everything suddenly turned dark when I saw Mr. Harvey Weinstein standing before me with only a towel around his waist, smiling,” she said, according to Saigoneer.

Weinstein went on to ask if Phuong wanted to star in a few sex scenes, insisting that there would be some in the new movie.

“I can teach you, don’t worry. Many stars have also been through this,” she remembered him telling her. “Just treat this as necessary experiences so that you’ll have a stronger foundation in the future.”

Phuong said she refused Weinstein’s advances, informing him that “it wouldn’t be a good thing if someone were to find out.”

“I was thinking at the moment that if he were to rape me or kill me, would anybody find out and stop him?” she wrote on Facebook. “It was an extremely horrifying feeling. My head was tensing up. It felt like my nerves would snap.”

Weinstein had promised to give Phuong a supporting role in the 2010 neo-noir thriller “Shanghai” — starring John Cusack and Chinese actress Gong Li — but he apparently made drastic cuts to the film, which downgraded her performance.

“I tried and tried to find myself on the screen, and I cried when I saw myself in a blink [in the movie],” she said. “It’s too underwhelming, too disappointing. Why were my scenes omitted so much?”

After the incident with Weinstein, Phuong later returned home to Vietnam, but refused to speak about what happened.

According to her post, she chose to come forward last week after the New York Times and New Yorker pieces ran — outlining dozens of sexual allegations against Weinstein.

“Tonight, I read a newspaper article about Mr. Harvey and [memories about the incident] resurfaced within me as if it was just yesterday,” Phuong said. “I believe that I can’t be silent anymore. It’s time that I liberate myself. It’s time that I can explain about the Shanghai failure and why I shelved my ‘American dream’ as well as the contract with Weinstein’s film company.”

Phuong chose to walk away from the movie business after the 2008 incident.

“I decided that I didn’t want to sell myself to enter Hollywood,” she said, noting how “there are many people who suffered more than [her] in the last nine years.”

“Weinstein should be punished for disrespecting and devaluing women,” Phuong added. “I encourage other females who were abused to tell their story to caution others.”