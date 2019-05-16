Victoria Day Long Weekend in the Greater Toronto Area

It’s finally feeling like spring in Toronto and the long weekend is the perfect excuse to get out and enjoy the mild and dry weather.

Festivals focusing on everything from beer and ribs to art and culture are serving up something for everyone, ending off with the traditional bang of Victoria Day fireworks. But as you make your plans, consult the list below of what’s open and closed on holiday Monday.

Rib and Craft Beer Fest

Rib and Craft Beer Fest is a free event that brings barbecued foods from various different cultures along with craft beer vendors together in the heart of the city.

The food up for grabs includes pork and beef ribs, beef brisket, pulled pork, barbecue and jerk chicken along with the classic blooming onion and lots more.

An on-site Craft Beer Market will feature several brewers serving up locally brewed lagers and ales.

Where: Yonge-Dundas Square

When: May 16 to May 19, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Sunday.

Spring Beerfest TO

Dubbed the “ultimate cottage in the city experience,” Spring Beerfest TO, as the name suggests, is a spring beer festival held in the heart of downtown Toronto.

Ticket holders can expect a wide selection of Ontario craft beers as well as food, outdoor games and music.

Where: Fort York, Garrison Common

When: May 18 and 19 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.



Artfest Toronto at the Distillery Spring Art & Craft Show

The Distillery District will host a curated selection of 80 artists from across the country who will display their art and crafts throughout the historic quarter.

The free event will have paintings, photography, sculpture jewellery, clothing and more on display and for sale. There will also be a free art workshop for children at the Artfest Kids pavilion.

Where: Historic Distillery District, 55 Mill Street

When: May 18 to 20, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Harbourfront’s Junior Festival 2019

Now in it’s second year, the Harbourfront Centre’s international children’s festival brings together contemporary artists from Canada and around the world to “animate young minds.”

The festival includes music events, visual arts activities, dance performances and demonstrations as well as interactive events including the popular Fay and Fluffy’s Storytime.

Where: Harbourfront Centre, 235 Queens Quay West

When: May 18 to 24.

Victoria Day Fireworks 2019

No Victoria Day long weekend is complete without the sky lighting up with a fireworks display. Canada’s Wonderland and Ashbridges Bay Park both have spectacular displays lined up.

The Canada’s Wonderland display boasts 6,000 explosions over about 15 minutes. The fireworks are included in the price of admission for park visitors.

Where: Canada’s Wonderland, 9680 Jane Street, Vaughan

When: May 19, approximately 10 p.m., weather permitting.

The Ashbridge’s Bay display is the official fireworks show by the City of Toronto. The free show will feature 2,000 fireworks over about 15 minutes.

Where: Beaches at Ashbridge’s Bay

When: May 20, 9:45 p.m.