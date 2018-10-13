Viagra and vape

(USA Today) The Food and Drug Administration issued a warning this week to an e-cigarette company that it says sold vaping e-liquid products containing the active ingredients in erectile dysfunction drugs Cialis and Viagra.

The FDA gave China-based HelloCig Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. 15 days to address concerns that some of its products were “unapproved new drugs” being sold in the United States, the agency said.

“E-Cialis HelloCig E-Liquid” contained sildenafil (active in Viagra) and tadalafil (active in Cialis), and “E-Rimonabant HelloCig E-Liquid” contained sildenafil, the FDA said a lab analysis of the e-liquids confirmed.

Both Cialis and Viagra are FDA-approved drugs, but they are not approved to be added to e-cigarette liquids, the FDA said.