U.S. daily death toll more than doubled to 942, pushing total to nearly 201,000

(CBS Marketwatch): The global tally for confirmed cases of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 climbed to 31.64 million, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University, while the death toll rose to 971,483. The U.S. continued to lead the world with 6.90 million cases and 200,818 deaths. There were 37,237 new cases reported in the U.S. on Tuesday, down from 54,875 on Monday, but the daily death toll more than doubled to at least 942 from at least 428 on Monday, according to New York Times data. The new case tally compares with the daily average 41,481 over the past week, which is up 13% from the average two weeks earlier. Brazil has the second highest death toll at 138,105 and third highest case tally at 4.59 million. India is third with 90,020 deaths and second with 5.65 million cases. Mexico is fourth with 74,348 deaths and seventh with 705,263 cases. The U.K. has 41,951 deaths and 406,058 cases, the highest death toll in Europe and fifth-highest in the world.